BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 Sykes Enterprises Inc:
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share $0.45
* Sees three months ending june 30, 2017 earnings per share about $0.21 to $0.24
* Sees three months ending june 30, 2017 revenue $374 million to $379 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.58 billion to $1.595 billion
* Sees three months ending june 30, 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30 to $0.33
* Says consolidated capacity utilization rate decreased to 74% in q1 of 2017 from 78%
* Sykes enterprises inc sees fy earnings per share of about $1.71 to $1.78; sees fy non-gaap diluted earnings per share in range of $2.07 to $2.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $382.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $387.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.01, revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $384 million versus $320.8 million Source text (bit.ly/2ps40eo) Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing