BRIEF-Royal Gold Inc says Gordon J. Bogden tendered his resignation from board of directors
* Royal Gold Inc - on June 15, 2017, Gordon J. Bogden tendered his resignation from board of directors of Royal Gold Inc effective June 30, 2017
March 13 Symantec Corp
* Symantec Corp - on March 10, entered into accelerated stock repurchase agreements with financial institutions to repurchase $500 million of co's common stock
* Symantec Corp - Symantec will pay to counterparties a total of $500 million on march 15, 2017
* Symantec Corp - final settlement of transactions under agreements is scheduled to occur by June 2017 - SEC filing
* Symantec - expects to receive from counterparties on same day initial delivery of a total of approximately 14.2 million shares of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts, table, analyst comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous w
MIAMI, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.