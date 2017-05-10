May 10 Symantec Corp:
* Symantec reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017
results
* Q4 revenue $1.115 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.18
billion
* Raises prior FY2018 EPS guidance
* Debt repayment plan ahead of schedule; on track to
complete existing $500 million accelerated share repurchase in
Q1 fiscal year 2018
* Realized over $300 million of run rate cost efficiencies
and integration synergies exiting fiscal 2017
* Quarterly loss per share $0.23
* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Quarterly non-GAAP revenue $1,176 million versus $873
million
* Sees FY 2018 GAAP revenue of $4,977 million to $5,077
million
* Sees FY 2018 GAAP EPS of $0.03 to $0.13
* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP EPS of $1.75 to $1.85
* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP revenue of $5,100 million to $5,200
million
* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP revenue of $1,133 million to $1,163
million
* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP loss per share of $0.25 to $0.21
* Sees Q1 2018 non GAAP revenue of $1,185 million to $1,215
million
* Sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 to $0.32
* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $5.26
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $1.27
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
