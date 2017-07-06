BRIEF-Metlife to acquire Logan Circle Partners for $250 million
* Metlife Inc says under terms of agreement, Metlife will acquire 100 percent of fortress' ownership stake in Logan circle partners
July 6 Symantec Corp:
* Symantec to acquire Fireglass to bring a generational leap forward in user protection
* Says entered into an agreement to acquire Israel-based Fireglass
* Symantec Corp - financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Symantec Corp - symantec expects Fireglass' technology to be available to its customers and partners soon after transaction closes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingClub cautions investors against potential unsolicited exchange offer from ieg holdings
July 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: