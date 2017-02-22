Feb 22 Symbility Solutions Inc

* Symbility Solutions announces 2017 financial guidance

* Symbility Solutions Inc- In 2017, corporation estimates that it will generate revenue in range of $40 million to $42 million

* Symbility Solutions Inc- Corporation also expects to have positive cash flow for 2017

* FY2017 revenue view C$38.5 million