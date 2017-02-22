BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 22 Symbility Solutions Inc
* Symbility Solutions announces 2017 financial guidance
* Symbility Solutions Inc- In 2017, corporation estimates that it will generate revenue in range of $40 million to $42 million
* Symbility Solutions Inc- Corporation also expects to have positive cash flow for 2017
* FY2017 revenue view C$38.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017