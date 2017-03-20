March 20 Symetis SA (IPO-SYMS.S):

* Capital increase of 55.8 million euros ($60.1 million), which may be increased to a maximum of 64.1 million euros if the overallotment option is exercised in full

* Indicative price range: 26 euros to 32 euros per share

* Start of subscription period: March 20, 2017

* End of subscription period for French public offering (OPO): March 28, 2017

* End of subscription period for international private placement: March 28, 2017 (8:00 PM Paris time) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9288 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)