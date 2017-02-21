BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 3.45 bln won
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment
Feb 21 Symphony Communication Pcl
* FY net profit 99.4 million baht versus 113.9 million baht
* FY total revenues 1.39 billion baht versus 1.32 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047