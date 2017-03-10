BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises gets members' nod to issue equity shares and/or convertible securities
* Gets members' nod to issue equity shares and/or convertible securities for an aggregate amount not exceeding 50 billion rupees
March 10 Synairgen Plc
* Additional positive data in lung fibrosis
* Oral administration of one of the compounds significantly inhibited cross-link formation, reduced fibrosis score and improved lung function
* Successful completion of toxicology studies will enable commencement of phase I clinical trials in h2 this year as planned
* Expect to commence phase I clinical trials of LOXL2 inhibitor during second half of 2017
* Expect to hear outcome of Astrazeneca phase II trial of interferon beta during first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gets members' nod to issue equity shares and/or convertible securities for an aggregate amount not exceeding 50 billion rupees
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 24
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline firm spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, rose nearly 30 percent after making their market debut at 10 Swiss francs each on Friday.