BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 Synalloy Corp:
* Synalloy reports first quarter 2017 results: sales increase drives a return to profitability
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 sales $42.2 million
* Synalloy Corp - bookings in Q1 for stainless steel pipe were "very strong", bringing backlog to approximately $28 million
* Synalloy Corp - "expect to exceed our original forecast for 2017"
June 19 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday that an internal investigation uncovered $2 million in improper transfers of company funds by Chairman Kazuo Okada, a disclosure that followed its claim earlier this month of an improper $17 million loan that benefited Okada.
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028