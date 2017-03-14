March 14 Synalloy Corp
* Synalloy reports fourth quarter 2016 results: moderated
declines year over year and increased 4th quarter activity
points to building recovery
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.17
* Q4 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $33.1 million
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.17 from continuing
operations
* Sees 2017 plan calls for total company revenue of $184
million, with metals segment contributing $129 million and
chemicals segment generating $55 million
* Net income for 2017 is estimated to be approximately $4.3
million
* Sees adjusted EBITDA for company is projected at
approximately $16.3 million for 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: