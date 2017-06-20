June 20 Synaptics Inc
* Synaptics Incorporated announces offering of $450 million
in convertible senior notes due 2022
* Synaptics Inc says expects to grant initial purchasers for
offering an option to purchase up to an additional $50 million
aggregate principal amount of notes
* Synaptics - expects to use proceeds from sale of notes t
in part to pay off about $123.8 million outstanding under, and
terminate, its term loan facility
* Synaptics-To also use proceeds from sale in part to
repurchase up to $100.0 million amount of shares of its common
stock under authorized repurchase program
