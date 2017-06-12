UPDATE 3-Diageo to buy George Clooney's Casamigos tequila for up to $1 bln
* Analysts question if Casamigos can sustain pace of growth (Adds analyst comments, Diageo shares)
June 12 Synaptics Inc:
* Synaptics Inc - on June 11, entered into that certain securities purchase agreement
* Synaptics Inc - sees Q4 revenue to be between $420 million to $430 million
* Synaptics Inc - upon terms in conexant purchase agreement, company will acquire all of outstanding limited liability company interests of conexant
* Synaptics Inc - purchase price for Conexant acquisition will consist of $300 million in cash, 726,666 shares of company's common stock
* Synaptics Inc - on June 11, entered asset purchase agreement by and between company and marvell international
* Synaptics - co, Lakestar Semi, CNXT Holdings agreed to indemnify each other for certain losses, and $16.8 million of purchase price will be held in Escrow
* Synaptics-Upon terms in marvell purchase deal,co will buy assets of multimedia solutions business of marvell technology;purchase price $95 million in cash
* Synaptics Inc - with the acquisitions, co expects gross margins to be accretive immediately
* Synaptics Inc - expects acquisitions to increase its total addressable market opportunity by 38 percent or $2.8 billion to $10.3 billion by 2020 Source text:(bit.ly/2slIPiX) Further company coverage:
* Analysts question if Casamigos can sustain pace of growth (Adds analyst comments, Diageo shares)
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said two Iranian privately owned airlines on Thursday had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.