April 27 Synchronoss Technologies Inc

* Synchronoss announces management changes

* Says Lawrence Irving named Chief Financial Officer

* Says founder and chairman Stephen Waldis to reassume CEO role, effective immediately

* Ssays Ronald Hovsepian and John Frederick step down as CEO and CFO

* Synchronoss Technologies expects total Q1 2017 revenue to be $13 million to $14 million less than company's previously announced guidance

* Q1 operating margins are expected to be 8% to 10%, which are less than previously announced guidance

* Says "disappointed" with Q1 performance following acquisition of Intralinks

* Says in view of company's performance in Q1, expect this will impact our full year guidance

* Says "we are disappointed with our q1 performance "