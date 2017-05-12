BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5 pct stake in Brightcove
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
May 12 Synchronoss Technologies Inc:
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc files for non-timely 10-Q Source text: (bit.ly/2r7iqAR) Further company coverage:
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
* Hess announces sale of its enhanced oil recovery assets in the Permian Basin