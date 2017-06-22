WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Synchronoss Technologies Inc:
* Requesting amendment to credit agreement, for additional time to deliver its Q1 2017 financial statements - SEC filing
* Discontinued Locker services are expected to have minimal revenue impact to Synchronoss' business with AT&T
* Says on May 8, 2017, AT&T announced that it will be discontinuing its Locker services
* Previous 2017 annual guidance is withdrawn; "new guidance cannot be provided until we have completed our accounting review" Source text: (bit.ly/2sYzaiN) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.