BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Synchrony Financial
* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $499 million or $0.61 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* Synchrony financial - net interest income increased 12% from q1 of 2016 to $3.6 billion
* Qtrly net interest margin increased 34 basis points to 16.18%.
* Qtrly net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 5.33% compared to 4.74% last year.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.