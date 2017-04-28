April 28 Synchrony Financial

* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $499 million or $0.61 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.61

* Synchrony financial - net interest income increased 12% from q1 of 2016 to $3.6 billion

* Qtrly net interest margin increased 34 basis points to 16.18%.

* Qtrly net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 5.33% compared to 4.74% last year.

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S