May 16 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601 in non-small cell lung cancer patients with disease progression on or after PD-1 therapies

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc - cohort of NSCLC patients who had previously progressed on PD-1 or PD-l1 will now re-open and enroll a total of 56 patients

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc- completion of enrollment is anticipated in first half of 2018 for study

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals - later this quarter, co anticipates being able to determine whether to expand cohort of NSCLC patients naïve to PD-1 or PD-l1 therapy

* Syndax-Encore 601 non-small cell lung cancer study has met pre-specified objective response threshold to advance into 2nd stage of phase 2 trial