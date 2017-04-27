BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces expansion of encore 601/keynote 142, ongoing phase 2 clinical collaboration with a subsidiary of Merck
* Says the expansion to include a cohort of patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals - trial designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and efficacy of Syndax's entinostat in combination with Keytruda
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals - financial and other terms of initial agreement, as well as amendment covering expanded collaboration, were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer