May 24 Synergis Holdings Ltd

* Noted an announcement issued by Hsin Chong Group regarding its failure to pay half-yearly interest in amount of us$13.125 million on senior notes

* As at date of the announcement, co has received only approximately hk$3.5 million under settlement agreement

* "There is no assurance that group would be able to recover such amount within agreed period" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)