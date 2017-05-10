May 10 Syneron Medical Ltd:
* Syneron Candela announces end of go-shop period
* Syneron says with barclays help, engaged in active and
extensive solicitation of 59 potential bidders, during go-shop
period
* Syneron says this resulted in two potential bidders each
negotiating and entering into confidentiality agreement with
Syneron Candela
* Syneron Candela did not receive any alternative
acquisition proposals during "go-shop" period
* Syneron says the two parties who entered into
confidentiality agreements subsequently confirmed they were not
interested in a deal
* Syneron says deal is expected to be completed during Q3 of
2017,
