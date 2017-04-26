April 26 Syngenta Ag
* Says four of syngenta’s existing board members will become
independent directors with effect from the change of control
* Says board change will take place on 18 may subject to
acceptance of the chemchina offer by at least 67 percent of all
syngenta shares
* Says proposed independent directors are michel demaré,
vice chairman and lead independent director, jürg witmer,
eveline saupper, and gunnar brock
* Says four directors will be proposed for election upon
nomination by chemchina: ren jianxin, chairman, chen hongbo,
olivier t. De clermont-tonnerre and dieter a. Gericke
* Says four members of syngenta’s current board of directors
– vinita bali, eleni gabre-madhin, david lawrence and stefan
borgas – will step down
(Reporting By Zurich newsroom)