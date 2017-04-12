UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
April 12 SYNLAB Limited:
* Novo A/S to raise stake through 250 million euro subscription to new shares
* Following the closing of the transaction which is scheduled to take place today, novo will own c.20 pct of the equity of SYNLAB (Bengaluru Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts