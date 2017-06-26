BRIEF-Repligen prices public offering of shares of common stock
* Repligen Corporation prices public offering of shares of common stock
June 26 Synlogic:
* Synlogic receives fast track designation in U.S. for lead candidate, SYNB1020
* Synlogic - Has been granted fast track designation from FDA for SYNB1020 for treatment of hyperammonemia in group of genetic diseases called UCDS Source text for Eikon:
* Repligen Corporation prices public offering of shares of common stock
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.
* Bluebird Bio announces pricing of public offering of common stock