* Synlogic says has completed first phase of its ongoing collaboration with AbbVie

* Synlogic - during first discovery phase Synlogic identified synthetic biotic leads for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's Disease, colitis

* Synlogic says will receive an undisclosed milestone payment and companies will move into second phase of collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: