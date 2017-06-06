June 6 Synnex Corp:

* Synnex to acquire westcon-comstor north america and latin america businesses

* Deal for $500 mln in stock and $100 mln in cash at closing

* Synnex - synnex will acquire datatec's westcon-comstor Americas business and become minority shareholder in Datatec's westcon emea and apac businesses

* Deal includes up to $200 mln earn out if certain financial targets are achieved through feb 2018

* $30 million for 10% ownership of datatec's westcon emea and apac businesses

* Revenues for q2 ended may 31st are now estimated to come in above high end of guidance range of $3.575-$3.775 billion

* Non-Gaap eps is estimated to come in above high end of guidance range of $1.70 - $1.78 for q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $3.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S