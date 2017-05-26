May 26 Synopsys Inc:
* Synopsys initiates $100 million accelerated share
repurchase agreement
* Synopsys Inc - agreement is in addition to Synopsys' two
previous $100 million ASRS in 2017 that were settled on may 17,
2017 and February 16, 2017
* Synopsys- entered into accelerated share repurchase
agreement with JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, to
repurchase $100 million of Synopsys stock
* Synopsys Inc - will receive an aggregate initial share
delivery of about 1.09 million shares, with remainde to be
settled on or before August 15, 2017
