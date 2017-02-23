Feb 23 Synopsys Inc:

* Synopsys initiates $100 million accelerated share repurchase agreement

* Synopsys inc says repurchase agreement is in addition to december 2016 $100 million asr that was settled on february 16, 2017

* Synopsys inc - will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of approximately 1.12 million shares, with remainder to be settled on or before may 17, 2017

* Synopsys inc - accelerated share repurchase agreement with wells fargo bank na