July 18 (Reuters) - Synovus Financial Corp:

* Synovus Financial Corp sees 2017 average loan growth 5 percent to 7 percent - SEC filing

* Synovus Financial Corp - current 2017 outlook for net charge-off ratio of 15 B.P.S to 20 B.P.S

* Synovus Financial Corp - sees 2017 net interest income growth 12%-14% - SEC filing‍​

* Synovus Financial Corp - current 2017 outlook for share repurchases of up to $200 million