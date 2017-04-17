UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 17 Synovus Financial Corp-
* Synovus announces earnings for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 revenue rose 8.1 percent to $304.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Synovus Financial Corp - common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.86% at march 31, 2017 compared to 9.96% at december 31, 2016
* Synovus Financial Corp - tier 1 capital ratio was 10.18% at march 31, 2017 compared to 10.07% at december 31, 2016
* Synovus Financial Corp - tangible common equity ratio was 9.04% at march 31, 2017 compared to 9.09% at december 31, 2016
* Synovus Financial-following closing of world's foremost bank trasaction,co to sell credit card assets,related liabilities to Capital One financial corp
* Synovus Financial Corp - pursuant to terms of agreement, co will receive $75 million in consideration from cabela's and Capital One - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources