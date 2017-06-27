BRIEF-Luminex Corp received CE-IVD marking for ARIES Norovirus Assay
Luminex Corp - Received CE-IVD marking for ARIES Norovirus Assay
June 27 Synthetic Biologics Inc:
* Synthetic Biologics announces allowance of key U.S. Patent covering Syn-010 intended for the novel treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C)
Synthetic Biologics INC - allowance of patent provides exclusive method of use protection until at least 2034
* Catalyst Biosciences' Factor IX granted orphan drug designation in Europe
