BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 11 Synthetic Biologics Inc-
* SYN-004 (ribaxamase) receives breakthrough therapy designation from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for prevention of clostridium difficile infection
* Synthetic Biologics-anticipate requesting type-b multidisciplinary meeting with agency for discussion on development plan, pathway to licensure for ribaxamase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.