UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Synutra International Inc
* Synutra International - about 59.7 pct of shares of stock outstanding held by unaffiliated stockholders voted in favor of proposal to adopt merger agreement
* Synutra International Inc - parties currently expect to complete merger in May 2017
* Synutra International - stockholders voted in favor of proposal to adopt previously announced agreement, plan of merger of Beams Power Investment Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources