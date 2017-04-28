April 28 Synutra International Inc

* Synutra International - about 59.7 pct of shares of stock outstanding held by unaffiliated stockholders voted in favor of proposal to adopt merger agreement

* Synutra International Inc - parties currently expect to complete merger in May 2017

* Synutra International - stockholders voted in favor of proposal to adopt previously announced agreement, plan of merger of Beams Power Investment Limited