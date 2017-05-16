UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 16 Sypris Solutions Inc
* Sypris reports first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $18.2 million versus $26.9 million
* Sypris Solutions Inc says company affirmed key financial guidance with gross margin forecasted to be 5-7% of revenue for first half of 2017
* Sypris Solutions Inc - Broadway transition plan is now expected to be completed by end of May 2017
* Sypris Solutions Inc - Company remains on track through Q1 of 2017 with all cost reduction goals.
* Sypris Solutions Inc says outlook improves to 15 percent-17 percent of revenue for second half of year
* Sypris Solutions Inc - expects margins to reach 15-17% of revenue for second half of 2017
* Sypris Solutions Inc - expect revenue from new programs of $12.5 million for 2018 and $12.9 million for 2019
* Sypris Solutions - have implemented a two-year plan to achieve $26.3 million in total annual cost eliminations which is expected to be realized in 2017
* Sypris Solutions Inc says on target with $18 million 2017 cost reduction goal
* Sypris Solutions Inc sees revenue for first six months of 2017 to be $38-$40 million, revenue for second half of 2017 expected to range from $40-$42 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITAIN-SECURITY: A van ploughed into worshippers leaving a London mosque on Monday, killing at least one person and injuring several in what Britain's largest Muslim organisation said was a deliberate act of Islamophobia. British Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated by police as a potential terrorist attack. * BARCLAYS: Britain's S
June 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.