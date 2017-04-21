BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
April 21 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Syros announces $35 million private placement
* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc - private placement of 2.6 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $13.50 per share
* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc- net proceeds from offering expected to advance research and development programs, including clinical development of SY-1425 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 15 Investors raced into U.S.-based, stock exchange-traded funds this past week despite market jitters, delivering the most cash to those funds since late last year, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Stock ETFs listed in the United States attracted $17.7 billion during the week ended June 14, according to the research service, while their mutual fund counterparts recorde