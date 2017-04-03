BRIEF-LightInTheBox Holding Co Q1 non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.01
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc - new data demonstrate SY-1365 inhibits tumor growth in In Vivo models of triple negative breast cancer
* Syros Pharma - new data show sy-1365 has anti-proliferative activity in additional cancer cells, including ovarian and small cell lung cancers
* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc - on track to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial of SY-1365 in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group