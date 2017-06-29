June 7 SYS Holdings Co Ltd:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) JASDAQ on June 30, 2017, under the symbol "3988"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 300,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 200,000 shares and privately held 100,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,560 yen per share with total offering amount will be 768 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Tokai Tokyo Securities Co Ltd, Nomura Securities Co Ltd and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc included six securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

