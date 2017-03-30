March 30 Sysage Technology Co Ltd:

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 1.5 per share to shareholders for 2016

* To use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 0.5 for every one share

