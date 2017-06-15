BRIEF-Naspers Ltd announces possible USD bond offering
* Subsidiary, Myriad International Holdings, is exploring possibility of an international USD bond offering by meeting potential investors on roadshow
June 15 System1 Group Plc
* As part of preparations to become larger marketing services company, current role of COO is being split into specialist leadership roles
* Promoting Emma Cooper to lead global operations and rod connors, who runs system1 advertising agency, to lead marketing for group
* COO Alex Batchelor will leave company and resign as director, with effect from 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25
* Says it will sign a syndicated loan contract for 3 billion yen, including three years term loan contract for 300 million yen and one year commitment line contract for 2.7 billion yen, with Resona Bank, Limited as agent, on June 27