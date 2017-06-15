June 15 System1 Group Plc

* As part of preparations to become larger marketing services company, current role of COO is being split into specialist leadership roles

* Promoting Emma Cooper to lead global operations and rod connors, who runs system1 advertising agency, to lead marketing for group

* COO Alex Batchelor will leave company and resign as director, with effect from 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: