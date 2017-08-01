BRIEF-Systemax Q2 EPS $0.52 from continuing operations

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Systemax Inc

* Systemax reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations

* Systemax Inc qtrly net income per diluted share from continuing operations $0.40

* Qtrly GAAP net sales $313.0 million versus $297.7 million

* Systemax Inc qtrly consolidated sales increased 5.1% to $313.0 million

* Qtrly non-GAAP net sales $313.0 million versus $285.5 million

* Systemax Inc qtrly non-GAAP Q2 2017 continuing operations consolidated sales (comprising IPG and France) increased 9.6% to $313.0 million in U.S. dollars

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $306.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S