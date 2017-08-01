BRIEF-Systemax Q2 EPS $0.52 from continuing operations

1 Min Read
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Systemax Inc
* Systemax reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations
* Systemax Inc qtrly net income per diluted share from continuing operations $0.40
* Qtrly GAAP net sales $313.0 million versus $297.7 million
* Systemax Inc qtrly consolidated sales increased 5.1% to $313.0 million
* Qtrly non-GAAP net sales $313.0 million versus $285.5 million
* Systemax Inc qtrly non-GAAP Q2 2017 continuing operations consolidated sales (comprising IPG and France) increased 9.6% to $313.0 million in U.S. dollars
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $306.4 million