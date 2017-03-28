March 28 Systex Corp:

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 3.5 per share to shareholders for 2016

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$ 1.5 per share

* To pay cash dividend of T$ 1.35 billion in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VasZWt

