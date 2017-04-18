BRIEF-Vakif Finansal Kiralama appoints new general manager
* APPOINTS SEREF AKSAC AS GENERAL MANAGER
April 18 Systex Corp :
* Says co's unit Systex Solutions (HK) Limited cancels agreement to transfer entire 14.7 million shares of Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd, due to foreign exchange policy reason
* Previous plan was disclosed on Jan. 24
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8oGg7c

* New affinity programs unit will be led by John Brand, senior vice president, specialty underwriting
NEW YORK, June 13 The Mexican peso touched its highest level in 10 months against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, approaching its highest since May 2016, and its run likely has not run out, some investors say.