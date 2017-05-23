BRIEF-JETWAY INFORMATION says 2016 dividend record date is July 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15
May 23Syuppin Co Ltd
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 23
* Says 598,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,759 yen per share
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 24
