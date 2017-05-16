May 16 Syuppin Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 598,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 23 and May 29

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZotOCE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)