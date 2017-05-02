May 2 T-mobile Us Inc:

* T-Mobile announces plans for real nationwide mobile 5G

* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - will use a portion of its $8 billion, low-band 600 mhz spectrum to deliver 5G coverage

* Says 5G rollout is expected to begin in 2019 with a target of 2020 for full nationwide coverage

* T-Mobile U.S. Inc- expects to deploy 5G in its low-band 600 mhz spectrum across its existing nationwide macro network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: