UPDATE 2-Steel maker Nucor forecasts 2nd-qtr earnings below estimates
* Warns of weakness in steel mills unit (Compares profit with analyst estimates; updates shares)
April 24 T-mobile Us Inc:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.80
* Q1 revenue $9.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.67 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - qtrly $7.3 billion service revenue, up 11 pct
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - 1.1 million customer net additions in Q1
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - guidance range for branded postpaid net additions increased to 2.8 to 3.5 million from 2.4 to 3.4 million for 2017
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - maintaining adjusted EBITDA target of $10.4 to $10.8 billion for 2017
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc says maintaining guidance of $4.8 to $5.1 billion of cash capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest for 2017
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - qtrly branded postpaid phone churn of 1.18pct - down 15 BPS YOY and 10 BPS QOQ
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc says branded prepaid ARPU was $38.53 in Q1 2017, up 2.5pct from q1 2016
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc says branded postpaid phone average revenue per user (ARPU) was $47.53 in Q1 2017, up 2.9pct from Q1 2016
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - excluding items, Q1 EPS increased by $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
