March 28 T-Mobile US Inc

* T-Mobile US Inc says on March 28, 2017, entered into an amended and restated employment agreement with John Legere

* T-Mobile US Inc says pursuant to employment agreement, Legere is entitled to an annual base salary equal to $1.7 million, effective as April 1, 2017