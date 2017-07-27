FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-T-Mobile US says unit amended terms of its $2 bln secured term loan due Jan 2024 - SEC Filing​
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 27, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-T-Mobile US says unit amended terms of its $2 bln secured term loan due Jan 2024 - SEC Filing​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc

* T-Mobile US Inc- ‍On July 25, subsidiary amended terms of its $2 billion secured term loan due January 2024 - SEC Filing​

* T-Mobile US Inc- ‍TMUSA was not required to pay any amendment fees or other consideration to dt in connection with repricing of 2024 term loan​

* T-Mobile - Reduction of applicable margin on term loan expected to result in aggregate yearly interest savings of $5 million over remaining life of loan Source text: [bit.ly/2tH86kY] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.