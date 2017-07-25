FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-T. Rowe Price reports Q2 earnings per share $1.50 including items
July 25, 2017 / 1:15 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price reports Q2 earnings per share $1.50 including items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc:

* T. Rowe Price Group reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.50 including items

* Q2 revenue $1.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says assets under management increased $42.0 billion in Q2 of 2017 to $903.6 billion at June 30, 2017

* Says expects capital expenditures for 2017 to be up to $200 million

* Quarter-end total assets under management $903.6 billion versus $861.6 billion as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

