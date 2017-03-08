March 8 T2 Biosystems Inc:

* Qtrly loss per share $0.48

* T2 Biosystems Inc - on March 2, Shawn Lynch notified company of his resignation from his position as company's CFO effective immediately

* T2 Biosystems Inc - Lynch indicated that he resigned for personal reasons

* Qtrly total revenue $910,000 versus $1 million