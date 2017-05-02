BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017
May 2 T2 Biosystems Inc
* T2 Biosystems reports first quarter 2017 results and corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.48
* Q1 revenue $941,000
* Sees Q2 revenue $100,000
* Q1 revenue view $2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* T2 Biosystems Inc- Company anticipates total operating expenses for Q2 of 2017 to be between $12.3 million and $12.9 million
* T2 Biosystems Inc- Company anticipates continued growth of product revenue in Q2 of 2017 from an increase in T2candida panel sales
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited